Mohali witnesses surge in Covid-19 vaccine count

Soon after the Chandigarh administration announced that the city would be restricted from January 1 to those who haven’t taken their second dose of the Covid-19 vaccine, the district has seen a surge in daily vaccination counts.

According to the official data of the district health department, a total of 40,034 people were vaccinated between December 27 and January 2. The average daily vaccination count has risen from 2,000 to 5,600.

The Civil Surgeon, Dr Adarshpal Kaur, told The Indian Express that the district administration has also issued a strict warning to people who are not taking their vaccine shots.

“The instructions were issued for the new year celebrations in the district. It was made mandatory for people going to parties to have taken both Covid-19 vaccine doses or must have a negative RT-PCR report. The per-day average of people getting the vaccine shots has jumped in the last few days,” she added.

According to the health department’s record, there was also an increase in the number of people taking their second dose.

“Earlier, we had noticed a pattern that people were not coming for taking their second doses which was a cause of worry. In the last four as many as. 20,878 people took their second dose while 19,156 took the first dose,” a health official added.

Meanwhile, people were seen standing in queues for their vaccine shots at the civil hospital. Many even complained that they had to come back from the hospital without taking their vaccine shots.

Around 49 different places in the district were administering vaccines. An officer of the health department also said that they were facing issues as the nursing staff was also on strike.

Panchkula: Vaccination for 15-18 age group

Special sessions of Covid-19 vaccination will begin for 15-18 age group at around 15 sites in Panchkula district from Monday.

According to the health department officials, the target population is around 40,000 in the district. The vaccination sites include Urban Health Centre (UHC), Sector 16; Urban Dispensary, Sector 19; Sub-Divisional Hospital (SDH), Kalka; Community Health Centre (CHC), Raipur Rani and Manakpur.