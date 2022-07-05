Mohali: ‘Smart’ school at Desumajra village waterlogged, all classes shifted to one room

Two days after heavy monsoon showers drowned parts of Mohali, a ‘smart’ school in the district’s Desumajra continues to remain flooded with rainwater.

The classrooms, the playground, the entry gate, the backyard, primary wing as well as the principal’s office of Government High Smart School in Desumajra continued to remain inundated on Monday, laying bare the poor drainage and sewerage system in the area, two days after the monsoon showers had ceased.

Left with very few choices, the school’s administration on Monday were forced to accomodate the students in its main hall, one of the few places that had not been flooded.

Established in 1953, the Government High School in Desumajra was one of the 6000 that had been converted into ‘Smart Schools’ in September, 2020, by the erstwhile Congress government in the state. Though the school got its ‘smart’ tag, very few things changed on the ground — the old building structure failed to get any revamps, and remained a threat to both the students and teachers. The flooding of classrooms has also continued to remain an issue, with officials blaming the school building being located at a low level as a cause of inundation.

“After receiving information that the school building had started to flood, I had immediately contacted the Mohali Municipal Corporation for assistance. However, they took 24 hours to arrive at the scene and by that time, around 2 feet of water had already stagnated inside the classrooms and head office,” Khushwinder Kaur, principal of Government High School, Desumajra, told The Indian Express.

She added, “Today (Monday) a team of 10 workers from the Mohali Municipal Corporation had again come to try and tackle the situation. They promised that the water will be drained by the evening.”

Sources in the school administration said the situation this time was aggravated as on June 30, a road in front of the main gate of the school had been dug up with the help of JCB, which led to sewer water back flowing and accumulating inside classrooms.

Contacted, Sushil Nath, District Education Officer (primary and secondary) said, “We are working on this issue. The water has been drained. We will take the matter up with higher officials and will soon come up with a plan to repair the building so that the issue can be resolved”.

Nisha, a Punjabi teacher at the school said, “The water level was so high that it managed to enter some record cabinets, which led to a lot of important paperwork being damaged.” She added that on Monday, students of class 6 to 8 were sent back home after lunch as their classrooms were filled with water.