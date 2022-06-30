Mohali: Waterlogging in several areas after heavy rain

With heavy rain lashing Punjab’s Mohali, waterlogging was witnessed in many parts of the district on Thursday and incidents of water entering houses in Mohali’s Phase XI and Phase VII were also reported. A car was also swept away in a causeway on the Chandigarh-Mohali border near Mullanpur.

Waterlogging was reported in Mohali city, Zirakpur, Dera Bassi and Mullanpur area, along with parts of Kharar and Kurali.

The Mullanpur area is considered vulnerable to flash floods as the area had witnessed a similar situation three years ago after a breach in a check dam in the area following heavy rains.

An official said that the administration has been keeping a close eye on low-lying areas in Mullanpur and Dera Bassi.

Zirakpur was among the worst hit areas with water logging. The commuters struck on the waterlogged roads. The low lying areas were flooded during the heavy rain.

Manoj Das, one of the residents of the area said that it is the same story every year as the there is no planning in the town. He added that despite raising the issue by the residents the MC fails to solve the problem.

Sukhdev Chaudhary, the President of the JAC of the Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs) said that he had been Highlighting the issue of unplanned urban growth in the town which is a major cause of waterlogging.