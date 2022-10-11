Mohali wall collapse: Police register FIR against construction project manager

A day after two labourers were killed at an under-construction basement of a mall at Mohali City Centre, the district police Monday registered a case against the project manager and other officials of the construction company working on the project.

DSP (City-2) Harsimran Singh Bal told The Indian Express that an FIR has been lodged under Section 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against the employees of Surya Con Private Limited leading the mall construction project at Sohana police station.

“We have launched the investigation and asked the company to show documents pertaining to permission for digging up the basement…we are yet to record the statements of the families of the victims,” DSP Bal said.

Two labourers Ravinder and Shankar Majhi were killed after the wall collapsed while they were digging with the help of an excavator Sunday evening. Two more labourers – Dhoni and Azad – were injured.

DSP Bal said that he has spoken to Dhoni and will speak to Azad, who is currently admitted at a private hospital in Phase VI, soon and record his statement.

Meanwhile, the officials of Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA) told The Indian Express that the company had taken permission to dig a basement.

The Sub-Divisional Officer (SDO) of GMADA’s building branch Sahil Grover said that a committee of experts and the officials of GMADA’s technical wing had issued permission to the company.

The post-mortem of the bodies of the victims was not conducted on Monday as the families of the victims were not present.

The victims were working right under the spot where the wall collapsed while others, who got buried, tried to save their coworkers. Some of the workers at the spot said that the basement was around 20 feet deep and the wall collapsed as there was no protecting pillar.

DSP (City 2) Harsimran Singh Bal on Sunday said that the victims, Ravinder and Shankar, were binding the iron bars in the basement while Azad, Jainath and Dhoni were working at some distance.