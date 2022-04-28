scorecardresearch
Wednesday, April 27, 2022
Mohali: UP man booked for raping minor

The girl has told the police that the incident took place when she had gone to her native place in Sambal district in Uttar Pradesh, where she met the accused Sahil.

By: Express News Service | Mohali |
April 28, 2022 3:30:07 am
The police are yet to arrest the accused.

Matour police on Wednesday booked a resident of Uttar Pradesh for allegedly raping a minor.

The girl has told the police that the incident took place when she had gone to her native place in Sambal district in Uttar Pradesh, where she met the accused Sahil. The girl alleged that the accused had raped her there but she did not disclose that to anyone out of the fear that the accused would harm her.

The girl told the police that on April 18 she came to know that she was pregnant, following which she narrated the entire incident to her mother, post which they decided to lodge the police complaint.

Acting on the complaint, Matour police registered a case under section 376 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and section 4 of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

