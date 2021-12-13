Mohali: Two snatch bike in Industrial Area, case lodged

Mohali police on Sunday lodged a case after two allegedly men snatched a bike in Industrial Area Phase 8-B.

Investigators said that a probe has been launched and they were ‘close’ to identifying the gang behind the vehicle thefts.

The complainant in the case, Naveen Singh Rawat, has told the police that the incident took place near Industrial Area Phase-8-B when he was returning home on his bike on the intervening night of December 10 and 11.

“I was crossing stretch of road near the Industrial Area, when two men suddenly appeared out of nowhere, pushed me, making me fall on the road. They then snatched my bike and threatened me with dire consequences if I reported the incident to the police and fled fleeing,” Naveen said in his complaint.

Acting on the complaint, Phase I police registered a case against two unidentified men under sections 382 (Theft conducted from a person or through assault or by using criminal force) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

A police officer investigating the case said that they have received some clues and will soon crack teh case and arrest the culprits and bust the gang involved in snatchings in the area.