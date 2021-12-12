Mohali: Two rob Rs 80k in cash, cell phone from Kerala resident near Airport Chowk, case lodged

Sohana police on Sunday said that they have registered a case against two unidentified men, at least one of who was a taxi driver, for robbing Rs 80,000 in cash from a man from Kerala who had come to the city to get a hair transplant done.

The incident, police said, took place at Airport Chowk, with neither of the accused being identified yet.

As per the complainant, identified as Swadtike, a resident of Narikkuni in Kerala’s Kozhikode district, the incident took place after he had come for a hair transplant at a clinic in Morinda in Ropar district. After the completion of his treatment, the victim said that he wanted to take a flight from Mohali to Delhi. However, on reaching Mohali airport from Morinda, he couldn’t manage a flight ticket. So, he then instead decided to take the cab he had travelled in from Morinda to Mohali to Delhi.

“I hired the same taxi for going to Delhi. After leaving the airport, the taxi driver made a call to one of his friends, who too was apparently a cabbie, and he boarded the cab a little distance away and sat on the back seat with me. After travelling for a few kilometres, the second man suddenly fished out a knife and stuck it to my throat. He asked me to hand over my mobile phone, beside snatching a bag carrying Rs 80,000. The driver then deviated from the route towards Delhi and dumped me in a secluded place,” the complainant alleged.

Acting on the complaint, Sohana police registered a case against two unidentified persons under sections 379-B (snatching), 395 (dacoity) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Incidentally, this is the second incident of snatching that has taken place near Airport Chowk. On the night of December 8, four men had snatched the car of a Punjab Civil Services (PCS) officer from near Purab Premium Apartments at gunpoint. The police are yet to solve the case.