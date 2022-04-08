Mohali: Two men of Lawrence Bishnoi gang arrested

Mohali police on Wednesday nabbed two members of the Lawrence Bishnoi and one other gang, with the district Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Viveksheel Soni, claiming the arrests to be a major breakthrough.

Soni confirmed that the nabbed gangsters were members of Lawrence Bishnoi and Canada-based Satwinder Singh alias Goldy Brar groups. The arrested accused were identified as Manpreet Singh alias Manna, who is operating the Bishnoi group across Punjab, and his close associate Gurpreet Singh, a resident of nearby Dana Mandi Bhikhi, Mansa. They were nabbed on Wednesday night and two pistols recovered from their possession, along with live cartridges and a white colour Tata Safari SUV.

The SSP said that the police received an input that Lawrence Bishnoi and Satwinder Singh alias Goldy Brar’s associate — Manpreet Singh Manna, a resident of Talwandi Sabo — was operating the gang across the Punjab from Bathinda. Their associates setting up bases in Tricity area. Manpreet Singh was presently lodged in a jail.

“Manpreet Singh alias Manna was brought in on a production warrant in an Arms case registered at Kurali (Sadar) and interrogated in police remand. He gave information about criminal activities of their group. He also disclosed that Goldy Brar in Canada had provided arranged three pistols — one of 30 bore, one of 32 bore and one of 315 bore — for them from near Gurugram,” the SSP added.

The SSP further said that on the basis of inputs and information provided by Manpreet Singh, the police carried out a thorough investigation and arrested Gurpreet Singh, a close associate of Manpreet, who had links with the Lawrence Bishnoi group, from near Jalvayu Tower in a white Tata safari number.

Police recovered 7.62MM (32 Bore) along with six live cartridge and 315 bore pistol along with two live cartridges from him. The investigation also revealed that Gurpreet Singh was in different jails of Punjab from 2014 to 2020 in a murder case. During his stay in jails he came in connections with different gangsters of Lawrence Bishnoi groups.