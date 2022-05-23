Mohali: Two ‘drug peddlers’ held for attacking police party out to arrest them

A police team of Kurali (Sadar) police station came under attack from two alleged drug peddlers when they had gone to Ratangarh Simbal village to arrest them. The incident happened on Saturday afternoon. The police arrested two alleged drug peddlers who were involved in the attack. They were identified as Hardeep Singh and Davinder Singh both residents of Chintgarh village in Ropar district.

Two police personnel were injured in the incident and were admitted at Kurali Civil Hospital, including ASI Jaspal Singh and Constable Harjinder Kaur.

A police officer requesting anonymity told The Indian Express that an unidentified caller informed them on the helpline number about the sale of drugs in the village, which was later found to be correct.

The police team reached the village and found that two men in a Maruti Swift car were roaming in the village suspiciously, following which they were signalled to stop the car. However, the accused, in a bid to escape, hit the police team.

Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Kewal Krishan, stated in his complaint that the police personnel however overpowered the culprits and recovered 200 grams white powder from them.

“The police party was checking the area and some villagers had informed about a car bearing Chandigarh registration number roaming in the village, the police party then signalled the driver to stop and the incident happened. The drugs were recovered from inside the car,” a police officer investigating the case said.

The police officer said that they were verifying whether the accused were booked in any criminal case in the past. He added that the accused had gone to meet their clients in the village and the police would soon identify the source from where the drugs were procured.

A case under sections 307 (attempt to murder), 353 (assault or criminal force to deter a public servant from discharge of his duties), 186 (whoever voluntarily obstructs any public servant in the discharge of his public functions), 323 (assault) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act was registered at Kurali (Sadar) police station.