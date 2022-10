They were arrested after the police received a tip-off. (Representational/File)

Kurali police arrested two people and recovered 4 kg opium Sunday. They were identified as Mohammad Maqsood, of Champaran and Dwarka Sohani of Motihari, in Bihar. They were arrested after the police received a tip-off.

The two have been smuggling opium for long and have been active in the area for many months, police said.