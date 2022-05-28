scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, May 28, 2022
Must Read

Mohali to have two new sports stadiums by July

Mohali Mayor, Amarjit Singh Sidhu, on Friday said that a total of five sports stadiums — Phase VI swimming pool, Phase 5, Sector 71, Phase 7 and Phase 11 sports stadiums — from Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA) are to be taken over by the civic body.

By: Express News Service | Mohali |
May 28, 2022 7:38:00 am
To begin the process, the municipality will first take over the stadium of Phase 7 and Phase 11. (Representational image of a stadium)

Mohali is all set to get two more sports stadiums in Phase VII and Phase XI by July.

Mohali Mayor, Amarjit Singh Sidhu, on Friday said that a total of five sports stadiums — Phase VI swimming pool, Phase 5, Sector 71, Phase 7 and Phase 11 sports stadiums — from Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA) are to be taken over by the civic body.

To begin the process, the municipality will first take over the stadium of Phase 7 and Phase 11.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

He said that a proposal was being sent to the new municipal commissioner, Navjot Kaur, in this regard and work would be completed soon. Sidhu said that it was the responsibility of the corporation to provide sports facilities to the people of Mohali and that is why he had taken the decision to take over these sports stadiums.

Best of Express Premium

‘Monetisation’ axed, MeitY’s fresh draft to ‘encourage’ cos to share non-...Premium
‘Monetisation’ axed, MeitY’s fresh draft to ‘encourage’ cos to share non-...
SC directions on sex workers: history of the case, and where it stands nowPremium
SC directions on sex workers: history of the case, and where it stands now
Cruise drug raid case: One officer went rogue, agency looked other wayPremium
Cruise drug raid case: One officer went rogue, agency looked other way
Hindus and Muslims must give up rigid positions on contested places of wo...Premium
Hindus and Muslims must give up rigid positions on contested places of wo...
More Premium Stories >>

He said that it was still being discussed whether the civic body will run these stadiums on its own or on a contract basis.

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest SAS Nagar (Mohali) News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

May 28: Latest News

Advertisement