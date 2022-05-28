Mohali to have two new sports stadiums by July

Mohali is all set to get two more sports stadiums in Phase VII and Phase XI by July.

Mohali Mayor, Amarjit Singh Sidhu, on Friday said that a total of five sports stadiums — Phase VI swimming pool, Phase 5, Sector 71, Phase 7 and Phase 11 sports stadiums — from Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA) are to be taken over by the civic body.

To begin the process, the municipality will first take over the stadium of Phase 7 and Phase 11.

He said that a proposal was being sent to the new municipal commissioner, Navjot Kaur, in this regard and work would be completed soon. Sidhu said that it was the responsibility of the corporation to provide sports facilities to the people of Mohali and that is why he had taken the decision to take over these sports stadiums.

He said that it was still being discussed whether the civic body will run these stadiums on its own or on a contract basis.