Monday, May 02, 2022
Mohali: Three ‘rob’ petrol pump staffer of Rs 30,000, fire shots in the air

Mohali petrol pump robbery: “They were covering their faces. When I was filling fuel, they left the bike, approached me and snatched my purse which had around Rs 30,000,” Sunil Kumar alleged.

By: Express News Service | Mohali |
Updated: May 2, 2022 2:03:47 pm
Mohali, INS Filling station, Lalru petrol pump, filling station, mohali petrol pump robbery, indian express mohali newsThe complainant had also told the police that after snatching the cash the assailants had fled towards Handesra. None of them have been identified so far.

Three men allegedly snatched Rs 30,000 cash from an employee of a petrol pump station and fired gunshots in the air in Lalru on Friday night. Police registered a case and initiated an investigation on Sunday. No arrest has been made yet.

The complainant, Sunil Kumar, told the police that he was on night duty at the INS filling station on Handesra road along with two colleagues and that at around 10.30 pm, three men on a bike pulled into the station.

“They were covering their faces. When I was filling fuel, they left the bike, approached me and snatched my purse which had around Rs 30,000,” Sunil Kumar alleged.

He told the police that the accused had hit him with the butt of their pistol. He alleged, “While leaving, one of the assailants had fired a gunshot in the air to scare us.”

“We have checked the CCTV footage and got an important lead. Our team is working on this and the culprits shall be arrested soon,” a police officer investigating the case said.

Acting on the complaint, Lalru police registered a case under sections 379-B (snatching), 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention), 323 (assault) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and sections 25, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act against unidentified persons.

