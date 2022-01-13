Mohali: Three booked for cheating ex-serviceman

Zirakpur police booked three persons including a Punjab police head constable for allegedly cheating an ex-serviceman to the tune of Rs. 10 lakh on the pretext of job. The police were yet to arrest the accused. The complainant in the case, Raj Singh had stated to the police that he was an ex-servicemen and he had received an offer letter through post for the job of security supervisor at a textile mill in Mansa and a contact number was also mentioned in the letter.

“The contact number was of head constable Rajinder Singh, I called on the number and Rajinder Singh had asked me to meet him at Jalandhar on December 31,” Raj Singh stated in the complaint. The complainant further stated that on January 1 he met Rajinder Singh and two other persons at a hotel in Zirakpur with Rs. 10 lakh cash which the accused had asked him to bring with him.

“One of the accused naik Gurdeep Singh had snatched the bag carrying the cash and the other two accused along with Gurdeep had fled after leaving me in a room in Zirakpur,” the complainant alleged. Police registered a case on the complaint of Raj Singh against three persons identified as head constable Rajinder Singh, Gurdeep Singh and a man identified as Grewal under section 379-B (snatching), 420 (cheating) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).