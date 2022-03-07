Mohali: Three arrested with 125 boxes of illegal liquor

THE Zirakpur police arrested three persons and recovered 125 boxes of liquor which was illegally being taken to Uttar Pradesh (UP).

The accused were produced in the court of a duty magistrate and remanded in three-day police custody.

The Station House Officer (SHO) of Zirakpur, Onkar Brar, said that the accused were identified as Raj Kumar, Aas Mohammad and Sekhar. He added that upon checking the accused, the police found that 125 boxes of liquor were being carried in the canter.

The SHO also added that they had initiated a drive against the anti-social elements and a team comprising Sub-Inspector Kamal Taneja had set up a naka after receiving information that some people were taking the illegal liquor from Chandigarh and were moving towards Zirakpur side.

“The accused were going to UP, we are further investigating the case. The liquor was locally manufactured,” the SHO added.

The last phase of the elections is to be held in UP.

The police suspect that the liquor could be taken to the state to be used it in the elections.

A case was registered under the relevant sections of the Excise Act.