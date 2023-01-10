scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Jan 10, 2023

Mohali: Three arrested with heroin in separate cases

In the second case, the police arrested one Gautam Khokhar, a resident of Ferozepur Cantonment area, who too police said, was picked up while he was loitering around suspiciously in Sector 70.

Mattaur police on Tuesday arrested three persons in separate cases of alleged drug smuggling. The arrests, police said, were made at special checkpoints that had been set up in the city to check the movement of anti-social elements.

In the first case, two people — later identified as Honey and Anmol Bhalla — were arrested from near the light point of Sector 70. The police said that the duo was found loitering in the area suspiciously and were picked up on the basis of suspicion by a team deployed at a checkpoint in the area. The police later conducted a search of both the accused and recovered around 20 gm of heroin from their possession. A case under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act was later registered at Mattaur, by the police station’s SHO Inspector Gabbar Singh.

“He tried to initially turn back and run after spotting the police team. However, the police team stopped him and conducted a search. On checking, the team found 25 gm of heroin in his possession,” an officer said.

A case under relevant sections of NDPS Act was registered against the accused.

First published on: 10-01-2023 at 21:04 IST
