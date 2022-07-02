Mohali: ‘Suspicious’ letter near union minister’s house triggers probe

July 2, 2022 7:58:58 am
Police launched a probe on Friday after a policeman on duty at Union Minister of Commerce and Industry, Som Prakash’s Mohali Sector 71 residence was handed over a suspicious letter by a woman.
According to the sources in the police, at around 8.30 pm on Thursday, a woman — identified as Beant Kaur — handed over a piece of paper with some scribblings on it to a constable — Karamjit Singh — who was on guard duty outside the residence of Som Parkash.
Police siad that Kaur, a resident of Fazilka, claimed that she lived right across the street from Prakash in a paying guest accommodation and had stumbled upon the letter while she had gone for a walk in the Kargil Park at around 8 pm.
“At the entry of the park, she saw a folded piece of paper. She picked up the paper and saw something that looked similar to a map of the minister’s house and the word ‘cop’ written on it. She then immediately decided to hand over the paper to a policeman on duty at Prakash’s residence,” police sources said.
Best of Express Premium
A police officer said that they had launched a probe and had not discounted the woman from their radar of suspicion.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest SAS Nagar (Mohali) News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-