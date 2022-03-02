20 Mohali students have returned, wait on for 45 others

At least 20 students from Mohali, who were studying in different universities of war-torn Ukraine, have been evacuated and have returned home, district administration officials informed on Wednesday. The administration had so far identified a total of 65 students who were studying in Ukraine.

Mohali Deputy Commissioner (DC), Isha Kalia, told The Indian Express that teams of the district administration had been meeting the families of stranded students and monitoring the situation. She added that the Sub-Divisional Magistrates (SDMs) in all the three sub-divisions of the district had spoken to the parents of the stranded students.

“We had sent information of all the students to higher authorities through proper channels. We are expecting that soon the remaining students will arrive home safely as well,” she added.