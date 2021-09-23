Mohali steps up fogging as dengue outbreak fear looms

The Mohali district administration on Thursday stepped up its efforts to expedite fogging in vulnerable areas in view of the dengue outbreak scare that is looming large in parts of the district.

Officials of the district administration said that 13 teams had been formed to conduct inspections in houses, spray anti-larval liquids, and also hold awareness campaigns for the prevention of dengue fever, cases of which have been continuously logged since March this year from across the district.

Mohal Civil Surgeon, Dr. Adarshpal Kaur, said that larvae have been found for the first time in most of the houses that were inspected. The violators have been given a strict warning that action will be taken against them if larvae is again found in their houses. A total of 180 cases of dengue fever have been reported so far, out of which 76 are from urban areas.

According to the civil surgeon, coolers, fridge trays, pots, empty tires, boxes, and other containers should be cleaned regularly and every Friday should be observed as a Dry Day. She added that the larvae of the mosquito that spreads dengue fever can turn dangerous within a few days and also holds the potential to even kill a person.

“Generally, people think that due to a little cold weather these days, dengue mosquitoes will not spread. The truth is that even on low-temperature days there is a danger of dengue spreading mosquitoes breeding,” Kaur said.

She asked people to be fully alert and vigilant against dengue and not to leave clean or dirty water anywhere in and around their homes.

She also said that when the Municipal Corporation teams reach and start fogging, the doors and windows of the houses should be kept open so that mosquitoes could escape. Dengue is spread by several species of female mosquitoes of the Aedes genus, principally Aedes aegypti.

Dr. Adarshpal Kaur appealed to the people of the district to cooperate for the prevention of dengue and said that the health department on its own is making continuous efforts in this direction.

It is only with the help of residents that the district could be made dengue-free. She said that there is no definite season for dengue fever to spread but usually it is more prevalent from July to November, so caution was very much needed even during the months of October and November.

People should wear clothes that cover the entire body. If there is a suspected dengue victim, then they should immediately be taken to the nearest hospital. Dengue testing and treatment are available free of cost in government hospitals across the district. For health-related information, the health department helpline number 104 may be contacted at any time.