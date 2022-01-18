Mohali SSP transferred, Harjeet Singh named new district police chief

By: Express News Service | Mohali |
January 18, 2022 10:53:10 pm
Harjeet Singh on Tuesday was appointed as the new Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) for Mohali. He shall replace Navjot Singh Mahal. The transfers were announced in the state on the directions of the Election Commission of India (ECI).
Mahal was posted as the SSP in September after Charanjit Singh Channi was made the Chief Minister and Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa had taken over as the state’s Home Minister.
Mahal is the nephew of Punjab Cabinet Minister, Tript Rajinder Singh Bajwa.
