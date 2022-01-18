scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, January 18, 2022
Must Read

Mohali SSP transferred, Harjeet Singh named new district police chief

Mahal was posted as the SSP in September after Charanjeet Singh Channi was made the Chief Minister and Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa had taken over as the state’s Home Minister.

By: Express News Service | Mohali |
January 18, 2022 10:53:10 pm
Senior Superintendent of Police, Harjeet Singh, Charanjit Singh Channi, Navjot Singh Mahal, Punjab, Punjab latest news, Mohali news, indian expressMahal is the nephew of Punjab Cabinet Minister, Tript Rajinder Singh Bajwa.

Harjeet Singh on Tuesday was appointed as the new Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) for Mohali. He shall replace Navjot Singh Mahal. The transfers were announced in the state on the directions of the Election Commission of India (ECI).

Mahal was posted as the SSP in September after Charanjit Singh Channi was made the Chief Minister and Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa had taken over as the state’s Home Minister.

Mahal is the nephew of Punjab Cabinet Minister, Tript Rajinder Singh Bajwa.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest SAS Nagar (Mohali) News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Jan 18: Latest News

Advertisement