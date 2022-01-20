Promotion scam: Mohali SI who rapidly rose through ranks under scanner

A sub-inspector (SI) posted at Sohana police station is under the scanner of Chandigarh Police in connection with the fake promotion scam in which five people, including an inspector, were nabbed on Wednesday.

According to the sources, SI Harvinder Singh, was among eleven police officers to be promoted on January 8 in orders issued under fake signatures of former Punjab Director General of Police (DGP), Siddarth Chattopadhyay.

SI Harvinder Singh was promoted to the rank of SI (officiating) on January 8. He was promoted due to ‘good work’ for solving a blind murder case and a drug smuggling case.

Sources in the district police said that SI Harvinder Singh was promoted from the rank of head constable to SI in a span of around four months and was presently posted in Sohana police station. He was posted as munshi in Matour police station.

“The police personnel whose names are on the list will be questioned. It has also came to light that SI Harvinder’s son was also recruited to Punjab Police as a special case. We are looking into that appointment as well,” a police officer said.

Chandigarh Police had registered a case at Sector 3 police station after it came to light that some police personnel were promoted by the former DGP Siddarth Chattopadhyay on the last day of his tenure on January 8.