Mohali shuts schools where positivity rate is 0.2%

The district administration has closed schools below fourth standard in blocks where the positivity rate of COVID-19 is 0.2 per cent. The decision has been taken after four students and two staff members of a school in Derabassi were tested positive for the virus Friday. The administration has also decided to expedite sampling in the vulnerable areas.

Deputy Commissioner Isha Kalia told The Indian Express that the testing was going on in all the government schools in the district. She added that they had instructions to close the schools in the blocks below fourth standard in case the schools record the positivity rate of 0.2 per cent.

“We are doing extensive testing. The number of sample collections has increased in the past few days from around 1,000 per day to 2,100 per day,” she added.

The DC said that the district had a positivity rate of below 1 per cent for the past one week.

Asked about the testing of international passengers, the DC said that the screening of passengers had been started since December 1 and all the passengers coming from abroad were being screened at the International Airport.

Replying to a question for not wearing masks by the people, the DC said that they will start the challaning drive from Monday onwards.

When asked about the vaccination status in the district, the DC said that the district administration had now extended the timing of vaccination so that the working people could also take the jabs. She added that the people could now take the jabs from 9 am to 7 pm.

“I have also directed the health department to make calls on a daily basis to the people who are yet to get their second jab,” she added.