Mohali sees 2 deaths, 20 more beds added to dengue ward

With a sharp rise in dengue cases in the district, the health department increased the capacity of beds from 50 to 70. The doctors will also be present round the clock in the special dengue ward. Two more dengue related deaths were reported in the district on Tuesday, taking the total number of fatalities to 14. The district on Tuesday reported 26 more dengue cases taking the total number of confirmed cases to 1,648. As many as 56 samples of suspected patients were also sent for checking. Of the total 1,648 cases, 1,277 cases were reported this month while 344 were reported in September.

A senior officer of the health department said that the capacity of the dengue ward was increased seeing the steep rise in the number of cases. “In last one-and-a-half months, there has been a steep rise in dengue cases. A special ward was set up at civil hospital to deal exclusively with the dengue cases, now the number of beds has also been increased from 50 to 70,” the officer added.

Meanwhile, the hospital also ran out of testing kits and has demanded the state government to supply more. Civil Surgeon Dr Adarshpal Kaur told The Indian Express that on Tuesday they had two dengue testing kits and will get a fresh supply by Wednesday. She also said that that with one kit, they can test 90 to 95 people and at present 120 tests are conducted on average. “There is a statewide shortage of kits, but we hope to get more by Wednesday,” she said.

UT: 29 new cases

As many as 29 cases of dengue were reported in Chandigarh, taking the total tally of dengue cases here in October to 364.

Panchkula: 16 new cases

At least 16 new dengue positive cases were reported in Panchkula on Tuesday, taking the total cases reported this year to 351. The district has already breached the record of most number of cases registered here since the dengue outbreak in 2017. While a total of 193 people had contracted dengue in 2017 till October, the number had gone down in the following years, with the district seeing 14 dengue cases last year. The total number of cases this year crossed the 200-mark in the past week, 300-mark Sunday and 350-mark on Tuesday.