Mohali: SAD candidate starts campaign, lists achievements

January 18, 2022 3:40:44 am
Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) candidate from Mohali, Parminder Singh Sohana, on Monday launched a door-to-door campaign, and on the very first day slammed former Congress Cabinet minister, Balbir Singh Sidhu, for ignoring the city for his personal agenda.
During the door-to-door campaign, Sohana sought a probe in PPE kits purchase scam. Talking about the Aam Aadmi Party, he alleged that the Aam Aadmi Party had sold the party seats to its candidates.
Sohana claimed that Mohali was developed during the SAD-BJP government. He said that it was their government that brought international airports, bus stands, and good roads in the city and put the city on the international map.
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest SAS Nagar (Mohali) News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-