Mohali: SAD candidate starts campaign, lists achievements

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) candidate from Mohali, Parminder Singh Sohana, on Monday launched a door-to-door campaign, and on the very first day slammed former Congress Cabinet minister, Balbir Singh Sidhu, for ignoring the city for his personal agenda.

During the door-to-door campaign, Sohana sought a probe in PPE kits purchase scam. Talking about the Aam Aadmi Party, he alleged that the Aam Aadmi Party had sold the party seats to its candidates.

Sohana claimed that Mohali was developed during the SAD-BJP government. He said that it was their government that brought international airports, bus stands, and good roads in the city and put the city on the international map.