Mohali: Four men rob Derabassi businessman, steal Rs 1 crore in cash

Four men walked into an office in Punjab’s Derabassi on Friday on the pretext of meeting a property dealer, threatened him at gunpoint, and then fled with a bag that contained Rs 1 crore in cash. While fleeing the area, the accused also shot at a food vendor who tried to catch them.

The incident took place on Friday afternoon and the police said that they are looking for the assailants.

According to the police, Harjit Nagpal, who is in the property business, sold his ancestral property and had Rs 1 crore with him. On Friday, Nagpal had called some people to his friend’s office to discuss a financial deal. The four people who came to strike the deal, however, turned out to be robbers and they fled with his bag that contained Rs 1 crore in cash.

Police suspect that the accused were known to the businessman.