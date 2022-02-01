Mohali reports two deaths, 267 Covid cases

Two more deaths were reported in Mohali district due to Covid-19 infection, taking the number of fatalities to 1,l124. As many as 267 positive Covid cases were reported in the district, increasing the number of cases to 93,133 with 4,380 active cases.

Health officials said that 1,192 samples were collected on Monday. They said that a total of 36 patients were admitted to hospitals (four in L-3, 25 in L-2 and two in L-3) hospitals. As many as 4,344 patients were in home isolation. A maximum of 4,030 active patients were in urban areas while 314 are in rural areas. The district has recorded a positivity rate of 22.40 per cent. As many as 1,093 patients were cured and discharged.

Panchkula: 137 new cases, one death

Panchkula on Monday reported 137 new Covid cases. The district reported one Covid-related death in the last 24 hours.

A 71-year-old woman, resident of Sector 21, who was suffering from diabetes and hypertension and was not vaccinated succumbed to the virus today.

The recovery rate of the district, which had remained consistent at 98.75 per cent for six months after the second wave and fell to 93 per cent during the third wave has now risen to 96.8 per cent.

Of total 137 new cases reported today, as many as 115 were added to the district count while others were added to the outside district tally.

A total of 56,424 cases have so far been reported from the district, of which 42,709 hail from Panchkula, while the rest have come from neighbouring districts. As many as 401 people have succumbed to the virus here. The positivity rate on Monday was recorded at 19 per cent.

Despite the number of infections growing at a pace that was more rapid than that of the second wave, the number of people succumbing to the virus has remained low with 20 deaths witnessed in the past 30 days of January.

The active case tally, which started rising in December and soared above the 500-mark on January 6, the 2000- mark on January 12 and the 2500-mark the following day, has witnessed a huge dip.

Today, there were 940 cases that were active in the district. Of these, a majority, 908, remained under home isolation while 32 have required to be hospitalized. The district has conducted 5,71,742 tests so far, with 608 samples being collected on Sunday.

As many as 162 healthcare workers have yet tested positive in the third wave. At least two of them tested positive today itself.