Mohali reports 143 more dengue cases in a day

In only the first 17 days of this month, Mohali district has reported 1,183 positive dengue cases. The district on Sunday reported 143 positive cases.

The health department also sent 265 samples of suspected patients for the confirmation of the disease.

Civil Surgeon Dr Adarshpal Kaur said that a total of 12 confirmed deaths due to dengue have been reported in the district in the current month.

The department has so far failed to contain the outbreak, despite fogging and taking other measures to prevent the spread.

Out of the total 1,554 dengue cases reported this year, 1,527 cases have been reported over the last one-and-a-half months.

Chandigarh: 29 new cases

As many as 29 cases of dengue were reported in Chandigarh on Sunday, taking the tally of dengue cases in the current month in the city stood at 310.

Panchkula: 21 more dengue cases

As many as 21 new dengue cases were reported in in Panchkula on Saturday, taking the total number of cases to 318. The district has already broken the record of most number of cases registered here during the dengue outbreak in 2017.

As per the district medical health records, while a total of 193 people had contracted dengue in 2017 till October, the number had gone down the following years, with the district recording only 14 dengue cases last year. The count this time crossed the 200-mark in the past week.