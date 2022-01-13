Mohali records 974 new Covid cases, 399 recoveries

Mohali recorded 974 positive Covid-19 cases on Wednesday, taking the total number of cases to 74,066 with 4,363 active cases. As many as 399 patients also recovered from the infection.

Maximum cases from Mohali

The Deputy Commissioner (DC) Isha Kalia said that a maximum of 394 cases were reported from Mohali, followed by 254 from Dhakoli, 177 from Kharar, 45 from Banur, 44 from Gharuan, 23 from Boothgarh, 16 each from Derabassi and Lalru and five from Kurali.

The district health officials said that the positivity rate on Wednesday was 16.99 per cent. Out of the total active patients, 4,356 were under the home isolation and seven were admitted in the hospital.