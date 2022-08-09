Mohali records 54 dengue cases this year: ‘Awareness helped curb spread of disease’

Updated: August 9, 2022 6:03:24 am
After facing one of its worst dengue outbreaks last year, Mohali district this year has witnessed just a handful of cases of the vector-borne disease, with the health department stating that there have been no deaths due to the disease so far.
Officials of the health department have attributed the low number of cases to increased awareness among the people.
Mohali Civil Surgeon, Dr Adarshpal Kaur, said that this year a total of 54 dengue cases had surfaced so far, with no causalities being reported due to the disease.
She added that as compared to the previous year, there is a huge decline in the number of cases this year.
“Our department has been carrying out an extensive awareness campaign in the district, especially in the areas which were among the worst affected last year. Our teams, along with those from Mohali Municipal Corporation, issued notices to people in whose homes larvae was found to be breeding,” she added.
Last year, the district had recorded 36 deaths and more than 3500 cases of dengue.
The health department had identified Phase V, Phase IV in Mohali, Mohali village, Kumbra, Baltana in Dera Bassi as the worst hit areas from where the maximum number of cases were reported. Mohali city had recorded the maximum number of cases in the district.
