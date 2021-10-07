Mohali records 103 new cases of dengue

As many as 103 positive dengue cases were reported in the district Wednesday, taking the total number of cases to 608. Civil Surgeon Dr Adarshpal Kaur said 155 samples had been collected. Six deaths have been also been reported so far, she added.

Dr Kaur said the six suspected dengue deaths had been reported since September, when the outbreak was first reported. “Recently, two deaths were reported from Lalru area. The victims were in the age group of 14 to 20 years,” she added.

Mohali Deputy Mayor Kuljeet Singh Bedi said they had deputed four fogging machines in the city that are operating daily. “We are targeting areas prone to spread of dengue. The MC spends around Rs 15-20 lakh per year on fogging,” Bedi added. He further said that the MC has kept a machine in reserve to use it whenever needed.

Only 471 cases of dengue were reported last year. Mohali had managed to control dengue in 2019 as well after a particularly harsh 2018 when the district saw as many as 1,079 cases.

The then civil surgeon had attributed the low number of cases to a blitz of awareness programmes. Teams of health officials had surveyed over a lakh houses and fined thousands for not adhering to protocol.

Sources in the health department said that although the administration was regular in its fogging operations, not much had been done to stem the spread of mosquito larvae.

Civil surgeon Dr Adarshpal Kaur, while calling the dengue situation alarming, said that the 13 health teams have surveyed 1.5 lakh houses and other places in the district since March and slapped fines on over 2,500 violators.

Doctors warn that the coming weeks could be crucial as the transmission season of dengue lasts till the first week of November.