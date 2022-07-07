scorecardresearch
Thursday, July 07, 2022

Mohali Rains: Students narrowly escape as bus gets stuck in drain due to submerged road

The residents who gathered at the spot helped the students to come out through the driver’s window. Zirakpur is one of the worst affected areas with internal roads submerged.

By: Express News Service | Mohali |
Updated: July 7, 2022 6:18:14 am
Panchkula: Students narrowly escape as bus gets stuck in drain due to submerged roadThe school bus stuck in a drain on Wednesday. (Express Photo)

A private school bus carrying 15 students was stuck on a water-logged drain, here on Wednesday morning. The students had a miraculous escape as the bus nearly overturned and the local residents helped the students to come out of the bus.

The bus of Blue Bird High School, Sector 6, Panchkula was coming from Shiva Enclave to Daulat Singh Wala Village, when it got stuck in a drain. The bus driver, Jatinder Singh, said that he was giving way to another bus and could not ascertain the drain due to the submerged road. “The bus nearly overturned as the front tyre was struck in the drain,” Jatinder Singh said.

The residents who gathered at the spot helped the students to come out through the driver’s window. Zirakpur is one of the worst affected areas with internal roads submerged.

