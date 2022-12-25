Mohali pvt hospital’s ultrasound machines sealed for one week

The Mohali district administration on Saturday launched a crackdown and sealed the ultrasound scan machines of a private hospital for one week for allegedly failing to adhere to norms set under the Pre-Conception and Pre-Natal Diagnostic Techniques Act, 1994 (PCPNDT).

Mohali district Family Welfare Officer Dr Nidhi Kaushal on Saturday said that teams from the health department had previously paid multiple ‘surprise’ visits to Shelby Hospital, located in Phase 9, and found lapses in entries in their log book while moving the ultrasound machines from one place to another within the hospital.

After this, multiple show cause notices were issued to the hospital, with a advisory committee — headed by Civil Surgeon Dr Adarshpal Kaur — later not finding the hospital’s response satisfactory. As a result, the district administration then decided to cancel the registration of the ultrasound machines of the hospital for a week as a punitive measure.

Kaushal said that the district health department constantly carried out checks at private hospitals to ensure the proper implementation of the PNDT Act.

The officer said that she had instructed the private hospitals of the district to operate their ultrasound machines as per law, while underlining that they would be dealt with as per the law in case any violations are detected. She said that carrying out sex determination test during pregnancy was a crime and from the doctor involved to those conducting the examination as well as the people getting the test done can be held liable for the same if they are caught. The offence, she said, can be punished with a minimum of three years imprisonment. She said that the health department was committed to eradicate the social evil of female foeticide.