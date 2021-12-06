Mohali police to fine those not wearing masks from today

The district administration has decided to issue the challans to those not wearing face masks, Monday onwards. The decision was taken apprehending the increase in the number of Covid-19 cases.

The Deputy Commissioner (DC) Isha Kalia said that she had instructed the health department and the district police to strictly enforce the Covid-19 guidelines.

A senior police officer said that in the past few months they did not issue the challans for not wearing the masks. But from Monday onwards, the police teams will issue challans in case people were found without masks.

The district remained a hotspot of Covid-19 infection in the last two waves of the pandemic and the administration this time did not want to take any chance. “The district is bordering other states like Haryana and Himachal Pradesh (HP), it is important to impose the restrictions strictly,” the officer added.