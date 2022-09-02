scorecardresearch
Friday, Sep 02, 2022

Mohali: Police recover 4 kilos of opium, 2,140 banned tablets, arrest 4

The police officers said the accused had told them during interrogation that they purchased the opium from Uttar Pradesh and sold it in Mohali and adjoining areas.

In the third case, Mohali police nabbed two men and recovered 2,140 banned tablets from their possession. (Representational image)

Mohali police on Thursday made a major drug bust, recovering 4 kilos of opium and 2140 banned tablets from different areas of the district. The recoveries were made during a special drive, police said.

According to the police, in one of the cases one suspect, identified as Vinod Kumar, a resident of Agra in Uttar Pradesh (UP) was arrested by a police party from Dera Bassi bus stand. A subsequent search led the police party to recover 1.4 kilos of opium from his possession and a case under relevant sections of Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic
Substances (NDPS) Act was registered. In the second incident, Dera Bassi police nabbed a second man, identified as Suresh Chand, also a resident of UP, with 2.6 kilos of opium.

The police officers said the accused had told them during interrogation that they purchased the opium from Uttar Pradesh and sold it in Mohali and adjoining areas.

In the third case, Mohali police nabbed two men and recovered 2,140 banned tablets from their possession.

According to Deputy Superintendent of Police (city-2), HS Bal, those arrested were identified as Davinder Singh, a resident of Phase XI, and Bunty, a resident of Ram Darbar, Chandigarh.

DSP Bal said that the accused were arrested from near Kumbra. During the interrogation of the men, it came to light that they were supplying the tablets to students of various educational institute in Mohali and surrounding areas.

“We are expecting more recoveries from the accused in the coming days,” he added.

First published on: 02-09-2022 at 05:40:52 am
