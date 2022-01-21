Punjab: Canada-based gangster’s aide held, police solve Shri Muktsar Sahib kidnapping, Bathinda murder case

In a major breakthrough, the Organized Crime Control Unit and personnel of Mohali police on Friday nabbed a member of the Davinder Bambiha and Sukha Duneke gang and recovered a foreign-made .32 bore pistol and six live cartridges from the possession of the accused.

According to the police, the accused was identified as Happy Singh alias Amy, a resident of Dohak village in Muktsar Sahib district. He was arrested from Chunni-Kharar road

An FIR against the suspect, under sections 392, 382, 384, 364-A, 365, 473, 120-B of the IPC, and Section 25 of Arms Act was registered at PS City Kharar, SAS Nagar.

The police said that Happy Singh is a close associate of gangster Sukha Duneke, who is based in Canada and is supposedly involved in many criminal activities in Malwa region of Punjab — including murders, kidnapping, extortion and carjacking.

Happy Singh along with his gang members — identified as Harry, Manpreet Singh alias Samma, Avtar Singh Aulakh, Sabu, Yadwinder Singh, Lucky, and Sona — received instructions from Sukha Duneke in Canada and carried out murders, kidnapping, and extortion on his behalf.

“During initial questioning, Happy Singh disclosed that he was involved in the kidnapping of a prominent doctor from Sri Muktsar Sahib on December 20 last year. The doctor, he claimd, was abducted when he and his wifehad gone for a walk at Thandewala road in Sri Muktsar Sahib,” deputy superintendent of police at OCCU, Bikram Brar, said.

Happy Singh, along with his associates, had demanded a ransom of Rs 1 crore to release the doctor. They kept the doctor in their custody for more than three hours, then released him after receiving an alleged sum of Rs 25 lakhs from his family. A case of extortion, kidnapping and that under the Arms Act was registered in this regard at Sri Muktsar Sahib (Sadar) police station but the case was not solved.

Happy Singh further has told the police that on the directions of Sukha Duneke, he supplied weapons to the shooters who carried out the killing of Manpreet Singh alias Challa Sidhu, and Manpreet alias Vicky, aides of Kulbir Singh Naruna,for which a case had been registered at Nathana police station in Bathinda district.

“Happy Singh and his gang are also involved in more than ten criminal incidents in Punjab,” the police said.