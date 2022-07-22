Mohali police install 11 more CCTV cameras

To keep an eye on anti-social elements, the district police have installed 11 more CCTV cameras on the Airport Road.

Police officials said that high-resolution cameras and cameras with capability to recognise the registration number plates have been installed on the Airport Road so that criminals and anti-social elements could be tracked easily.

DSP (Cyber Crime and Financial Crime) Sukhnaaz Singh said that 11 cameras have been installed on the Airport Road out of which eight are high-resolution while three are ANPR (Automatic Number Plate Recognition) cameras. He said that 11 cameras have been installed at the Sohana chowk which comprised three ANPRs and eight high-resolution cameras.

The DSP said that with the installation of cameras on the Airport Road, it will be easier to keep an eye on anti-social elements crossing the road.

In the coming days more high-resolution and ANPR cameras will be installed at sensitive locations in the city, he added.