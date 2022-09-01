Mohali police initiative: Secret info boxes come up at religious places

To improve public-police coordination in curbing crime, the district police has taken an initiative to install secret information/ suggestion boxes.

As a pilot project, 16 such boxes were being put up at religious places within the jurisdiction of Kharar (sadar) police station.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Vivek Sheel Soni said that this is a step to encourage public to share any suspected activity in the village while maintaining anonymity of the informer.

“The boxes are to be opened once every week by the police officer of the police post concerned. Based on information in different boxes, data can be collated and action plan can be worked out accordingly,” the SSP said.

The SSP said that it is the first-of-its-kind new initiative.