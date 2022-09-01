scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Aug 31, 2022

Mohali police initiative: Secret info boxes come up at religious places

As a pilot project, 16 such boxes were being put up at religious places within the jurisdiction of Kharar (sadar) police station.

Mohali, Mohali police, Mohali police initiative, Punjab news, Chandigarh city news, Chandigarh, India news, Indian Express News Service, Express News Service, Express News, Indian Express India News"The boxes are to be opened once every week by the police officer of the police post concerned. Based on information in different boxes, data can be collated and action plan can be worked out accordingly,” the SSP said.

To improve public-police coordination in curbing crime, the district police has taken an initiative to install secret information/ suggestion boxes.

As a pilot project, 16 such boxes were being put up at religious places within the jurisdiction of Kharar (sadar) police station.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Vivek Sheel Soni said that this is a step to encourage public to share any suspected activity in the village while maintaining anonymity of the informer.

“The boxes are to be opened once every week by the police officer of the police post concerned. Based on information in different boxes, data can be collated and action plan can be worked out accordingly,” the SSP said.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-August 31, 2022: Why you should read ‘Sarpanch Pati’ or ‘La Ninã...Premium
UPSC Key-August 31, 2022: Why you should read ‘Sarpanch Pati’ or ‘La Ninã...
In the duel between ‘real’ Sena and ‘fake’ Sena, ...Premium
In the duel between ‘real’ Sena and ‘fake’ Sena, ...
The Mikhail Gorbachev era and the collapse of the Soviet Union: Key event...Premium
The Mikhail Gorbachev era and the collapse of the Soviet Union: Key event...
Data gathering by public agencies picks up even as law hangs firePremium
Data gathering by public agencies picks up even as law hangs fire

The SSP said that it is the first-of-its-kind new initiative.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 01-09-2022 at 12:58:49 am
Next Story

Two Chandigarh men get life in jail for stabbing transporter to death

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

Why Suryakumar Yadav is bigger than Team India's Big 3

Why Suryakumar Yadav is bigger than Team India's Big 3

KCR's hat: Politicians' headgear that turned heads

KCR's hat: Politicians' headgear that turned heads

On camera, AAP, BJP spokespersons face off over Delhi govt schools

On camera, AAP, BJP spokespersons face off over Delhi govt schools

Congress chief Sonia Gandhi's mother passes away

Congress chief Sonia Gandhi's mother passes away

Suryakumar Yadav makes professional cricket look like gully cricket on steroids

Suryakumar Yadav makes professional cricket look like gully cricket on steroids

Death of Mikhail Gorbachev: Tragic hero
Opinion

Death of Mikhail Gorbachev: Tragic hero

Explained: Why has US grounded its Chinook helicopters

Explained: Why has US grounded its Chinook helicopters

Why you should read ‘Sarpanch Pati’ or ‘La Ninã’
UPSC Key

Why you should read ‘Sarpanch Pati’ or ‘La Ninã’

Premium
As Adani becomes the world's third richest person, a look at the Group's rise

As Adani becomes the world's third richest person, a look at the Group's rise

Premium
How Pakistan monster flood is different from what India is experiencing

How Pakistan monster flood is different from what India is experiencing

Premium
Can you reverse diabetes with weight loss and a rigid diet? Doctor answers

Can you reverse diabetes with weight loss and a rigid diet? Doctor answers

Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India
SPONSORED

Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 31: Latest News
Advertisement