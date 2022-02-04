Mohali police file five cases for property defacement

Mohali police on Friday registered five cases of property defacement after they found that the supporters of some political parties had pasted posters at some public properties.

Police said one case was registered at Phase VIII police station in Mohali, two cases were registered in Kurali and two cases were registered in Derabassi.

In Derabassi, the two cases were registered against unidentified persons who were pasting posters of political parties. While one case was registered against unknown people for pasting posters of the Congress at Ambala-Zirakpur road near the bridge, the other was filed against unknown people for pasting posters of the BJP near Central Bank. Both the cases were registered at Derabassi police station.

In Kurali, the cases were registered at Kurali (city) police station after it was found that some unidentified persons had pasted posters of various political parties at Market Committee and Railway Road and Community Health Center.

In Phase VIII, police registered the case after it was found that some unidentified persons were pasting the posters at the primary school in Kumbra village.

The cases have been registered under Section 3 of the Public Property Defacement Act.