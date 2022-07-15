Punjab: Mohali police file 100 cases of drug peddling, double than last year

The district police have registered hundred cases of drug peddling this year so far and arrested 152 drug peddlers. The number of cases and the number of arrested accused is almost double than the last year but police officials claim that their recovery and tracing rate has gone up.

The police also claimed to have made a major recovery of weapons this year as compared to the last year. The officials said that the drive of the district police against the drug peddlers and the weapon smugglers is going to be more ‘extensive’ in the coming days.

A total of 100 cases of drug peddling were registered at various police stations in the district and 152 people were arrested this year.

Last year, a total of 59 cases were registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances ( NDPS) Act and a total of 85 people were arrested.

As far as Arms Act cases are concerned, the police this year have registered a total of 12 cases and arrested 30 people while last year a total of eight cases were registered and 19 people were arrested.

This year, the district police has recovered 20 pistols/revolvers, 132 live cartridges, one AK 47 magazine and four pistols of 9mm calibre. Last year, 15 revolvers and 39 live cartridges were recovered by the police.

As many as 29 cases of snatching were registered this year while last year a total of 55 cases were registered. This year, the police traced 19 cases while last year only 27 cases of snatching were traced.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Vivek Sheel Soni said that the recovery rate of the district police is around 65 per cent this year. He added that they had started the drive against the drug smugglers and also against the use of illegal weapons which resulted in the recovery of arms and ammunition this year.

Asked about more number of cases related to drug smuggling and the arms than last year, the SSP said that it was the result of the extensive drive initiated by the police.

The district police has also recovered a total of 19 stolen cars, 12 bikes, 51 cell phones, Rs 1.16 crore in cash, 380 gm gold and 4.5 kg silver this year.

Last year, one stolen car, four bikes, 19 cell phones and Rs 80,000 in cash were recovered.