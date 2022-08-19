scorecardresearch
Punjab: Police crack kidnapping case, arrest 3 including woman in Mohali

Addressing a press conference, the DIG said the police had received a complaint from Hitesh’s parents that their son had gone missing and the kidnappers were demanding Rs 50 lakh ransom from them.

The kidnappers were demanding Rs 50 lakh as ransom from the boy's parents.

The Punjab Police on Friday cracked the kidnapping case of a youth from Kharar in Mohali district after arresting three accused, who had honey-trapped him.

DIG AGTF-cum-Ropar Range, Gurpreet Singh Bhullar, said the police personnel safely rescued the victim identified as Hitesh Bhumla, a student of B.E. at Chandigarh University, who was held captive in sedated condition at a rented accommodation in Ranjit Nagar, Kharar.

The kidnappers were demanding Rs 50 lakh as ransom from the boy’s parents.

Addressing a press conference, the DIG said the police had received a complaint from Hitesh’s parents that their son had gone missing and the kidnappers are demanding Rs 50 lakh ransom from them.

He said the police personnel acting promptly registered the first information report (FIR) under Sections 364-A and 365 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Sadar Kharar Police Station, adding different police teams were immediately formed and an intelligence led operation was initiated.

The DIG further said the team led by DSP Gursher Singh, in-charge CIA Inspector Shiv Kumar, along with teams of CIA, Kurukshetra, was able to nab the accused and rescue the victim on Friday morning.

He added it bears special mention that the district police of Ambala, Haridwar and Ghaziabad were active in identifying and nabbing the accused.

Those arrested have been identified as Ajay Kadian (25) of Jattal village in Panipat, Haryana; Ajay (22) of Aabood village in Sirsa, Haryana, and Rakhi of Baroli village in Sonipat, Haryana.

The police also recovered one Honda City Car, five mobile Phones and one .32 bore pistol along with nine bullets from their possession.

Mohali SSP Vivek Sheel Soni said it has been found during investigation that the girl Rakhi had made fake social media profiles and after befriending the target on Instagram and Facebook, lured him into meeting her.

“Upon meeting, she along with her accomplices kidnapped the victim and demanded ransom from his parents to release him,” he said, adding further investigations are on.

