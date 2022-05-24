Mohali police bust inter-state gang of bank robbers, 2 held

Mohali police on Monday busted an inter-state gang of robbers and arrested two of its members, allegedly involved in Rs18 lakh robbery in Gharuan village. The robbery had taken place at Co-operative Bank’s branch on May 5. Police have also identified three other who were involved in the robbery.

The arrested were identified as Mohit Sharma and Ajay Kumar. They were arrested from Randhawa Road, t-point Peer Sohana.

Mohali Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Vivek Sheel Soni said that the accused are members of an inter-state gang operating in parts of North India. He added that police have recovered a Bajaj Splender motorcycle, and a cutting and grinding machine, used in the crime.

The SSP said that during the interrogation, three more members of the same gang were identified and police parties are conducting raids to arrest them. The others were identified as Amit alias Token, Anil and Mechi, all residents of Jind district in Haryana.

“This is an inter-state gang which already carried out several bank theft incidents in different states. More than a dozen criminal cases are registered against them. Further investigation is in progress,” the SSP said.

Meanwhile, the police had also checked the ATM kiosks of different banks in Mohali on Monday. The officials said that the kiosks were checked as part of the drive to keep vigil in the city.