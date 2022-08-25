scorecardresearch
Thursday, Aug 25, 2022

Mohali: Police book man for ‘raping’ minor

“Akash asked me to work at his office. He took me to the rooftop to show his office. When I reached the rooftop, Akash took me into his office where he raped me,” the victim alleged in her complaint.

The girl stated in her complaint that she worked as a house help in a housing society where the accused, Akash, had met her.

The Zirakpur police booked a man for allegedly raping a minor girl on the pretext of marrying her. The girl stated in her complaint that she worked as a house help in a housing society where the accused, Akash, had met her.

“Akash asked me to work at his office. He took me to the rooftop to show his office. When I reached the rooftop, Akash took me into his office where he raped me,” the victim alleged in her complaint.

She stated that she got unconscious. When she regained her consciousness, she narrated the incident to her mother and then they decided to lodge a complaint with the police.

Acting on the complaint, the police registered a case against Akash under Sections 376 (rape), 363 (kidnapping), 366
A (whoever by any means, whatsoever, induces any minor girl under the age of eighteen years to go from any place or to do any act with intent that such girl may be, or knowing that it is likely that she will be, forced or seduced to illicit intercourse with another person) of the Indian Penal Code and Section 6 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-August 24, 2022: Why you should read ‘BrahMos Missile’ or ‘Benam...Premium
UPSC Key-August 24, 2022: Why you should read ‘BrahMos Missile’ or ‘Benam...
What if spiders dreamt like humans?Premium
What if spiders dreamt like humans?
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQsPremium
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQs
Six months of Putin’s war unravels Russia’s superpower imagePremium
Six months of Putin’s war unravels Russia’s superpower image

First published on: 25-08-2022 at 06:24:51 am
Next Story

PGIMER witnesses two organ donations in 2 days

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

‘Uber Files show how capital, influence and connections can bypass laws’

‘Uber Files show how capital, influence and connections can bypass laws’

Premium
Used for long, no complaint: UGC chief defends CUET format

Used for long, no complaint: UGC chief defends CUET format

Explained: The PMLA verdict review

Explained: The PMLA verdict review

Premium
Bhagwant Mann reaches out to PM Modi, says January security breach ‘unfortunate’

Bhagwant Mann reaches out to PM Modi, says January security breach ‘unfortunate’

SC to relook 2013 ruling on freebies, says issue is serious, needs debate

SC to relook 2013 ruling on freebies, says issue is serious, needs debate

BJP MPs in star cast, Ayodhya ki Ramleela set for live audience

BJP MPs in star cast, Ayodhya ki Ramleela set for live audience

Premium
The next Congress chief: Gandhis veer towards Ashok Gehlot

The next Congress chief: Gandhis veer towards Ashok Gehlot

Premium
‘Incomprehensible’: SC sets aside a Himachal Pradesh HC judgment, calls for lucidity

‘Incomprehensible’: SC sets aside a Himachal Pradesh HC judgment, calls for lucidity

Premium
NMC course correction to make future doctors present-ready

NMC course correction to make future doctors present-ready

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
BRANDED CONTENT

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time
SPONSORED

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time

Insipiring Talent: "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Scholarship" By Manipal University Jaipur
SPONSORED

Insipiring Talent: "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Scholarship" By Manipal University Jaipur

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 25: Latest News
Advertisement