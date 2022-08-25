Mohali: Police book man for ‘raping’ minor

The Zirakpur police booked a man for allegedly raping a minor girl on the pretext of marrying her. The girl stated in her complaint that she worked as a house help in a housing society where the accused, Akash, had met her.

“Akash asked me to work at his office. He took me to the rooftop to show his office. When I reached the rooftop, Akash took me into his office where he raped me,” the victim alleged in her complaint.

She stated that she got unconscious. When she regained her consciousness, she narrated the incident to her mother and then they decided to lodge a complaint with the police.

Acting on the complaint, the police registered a case against Akash under Sections 376 (rape), 363 (kidnapping), 366

A (whoever by any means, whatsoever, induces any minor girl under the age of eighteen years to go from any place or to do any act with intent that such girl may be, or knowing that it is likely that she will be, forced or seduced to illicit intercourse with another person) of the Indian Penal Code and Section 6 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.