Friday, Sep 02, 2022

Mohali police arrests two snatchers, one Delhi-based jeweller

Police also recovered a Mahindra Scorpio SUV, cash, and the snatched gold items from the accused.

A third accused has been identified as Santosh, a Delhi resident. Santosh used to melt the gold jewellery to sell to his clients.

The Phase 1 police arrested two snatchers and a Delhi based jeweller for their alleged role in 10 snatching incidents in Mohali city. The arrested were identified as Vicky, a resident of Bulandshahr in Uttar Pradesh (UP) and Deep Singh, a Bihar resident. Vicky is named in 33 snatching and theft cases while Deep Singh was involved in nine cases.

Police also recovered a Mahindra Scorpio SUV, cash, and the snatched gold items from the accused.

A third accused has been identified as Santosh, a Delhi resident. Santosh used to melt the gold jewellery to sell to his clients.

SP (City) Akashdeep Singh Aulakh said that a snatching incident had taken place on August 5 following which a case was registered at Phase-1 police station. He added that a team led by the Phase-1 Station House Officer (SHO) Inspector Sumit Mor cracked the case after identifying the accused from the CCTV footage in different areas of the city. He added that the accused used fake number plates on their bike to carry out the snatching and then replaced them with the original number plates, to avoid being traced.

Police recovered the fake number plates from the accused. SP Aulakh added that the accused bought the SUV with the money they bought by selling the gold to Santosh. The accused confessed to carrying out ten snatchings in the city and they expect more revelations from the accused which could lead to more recoveries during interrogation.

