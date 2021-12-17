scorecardresearch
Friday, December 17, 2021
Mohali: Police arrest one with 2 kilos of opium

The police officials said that the accused was coming to supply the opium to his clients but was arrested by the police.

By: Express News Service | Mohali |
Updated: December 17, 2021 10:58:41 pm
The police said Pritam has been booked under the relevant sections of the NDPS Act (Representational)

Kharar police have arrested an alleged drug smuggler and recovered 2 kilos of opium from him. The accused, police said, was working as a smuggler for the last few years and was nabbed on the basis of a tip-off.

According to the police, they received input that the accused — identified as Pritam Singh — was coming with the contraband to Kharar, following which the police had set up a naka under the supervision of Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Deepak.

The police said Pritam has been booked under the relevant sections of the NDPS Act

