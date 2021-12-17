Mohali: Police arrest one with 2 kilos of opium

Kharar police have arrested an alleged drug smuggler and recovered 2 kilos of opium from him. The accused, police said, was working as a smuggler for the last few years and was nabbed on the basis of a tip-off.

According to the police, they received input that the accused — identified as Pritam Singh — was coming with the contraband to Kharar, following which the police had set up a naka under the supervision of Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Deepak.

The police officials said that the accused was coming to supply the opium to his clients but was arrested by the police.

The police said Pritam has been booked under the relevant sections of the NDPS Act