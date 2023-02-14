scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Feb 14, 2023
Mohali: Police arrest man with four pistols, 15 live cartridges

The police recovered three .32 bore pistols along with 10 live cartridges and one .315 bore country-made pistol along with five live cartridges from his possession.

According to the police, the accused was identified as Arwinder Sodhi, a resident of Teelu Arao village. (File)
The Kharar police arrested a man and recovered four pistols and 15 live cartridges from him. The accused is said to have been involved in crimes like thefts in the past.

According to the police, the accused was identified as Arwinder Sodhi, a resident of Teelu Arao village. The police recovered three .32 bore pistols along with 10 live cartridges and one .315 bore country-made pistol along with five live cartridges from his possession. A case under sections 25/54/59 of the Arms Act was registered at Kharar (city) police station. The police officers said that the accused was booked in cases of theft and assault in the past.

First published on: 14-02-2023 at 07:42 IST
