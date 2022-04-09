Mohali police arrest accomplice of slain gangster, crack extortion ring

The Mohali police on Friday arrested a close accomplice of slain gangster Jaipal Singh Bhullar. Police also recovered weapons from the accused. Mohali Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Vivek Sheel Soni said that a special operation was launched by the police against various gangsters and they have had a major breakthrough with the arrest of Harbir Singh Sohal, a close associate of notorious gangster Bhullar and Jasprit Singh Jassi, who were neutralised by Kolkata

STF on the inputs provided by Punjab Police, in June, 2021.

The SSP added that police received information regarding Harbir Sohal and Amritpal Singh alias Satta who were hiding in Kharar. Arshdeep Singh alias Arash Dalla, now based in Canada, and his associate Gurjant Singh alias Janta, now based in Australia, were handling both the accused and giving them instructions.

“They were making extortion calls from abroad. Sohal and Satta were collecting the money on behalf of their handlers based abroad,” the SSP added.

A case of extortion and Arms Act was registered Kharar (city) against his other accomplices and inputs were received against the gang. Raids were conducted at their hideouts from where Sohal was arrested but Satta managed to escape.

Two .30 caliber Chinese pistols, three magazines, 50 live cartridges along with four 9 mm pistol magazines were recovered.

Soni further briefed about the arrested of Harbir Singh, who is also a Punjabi lyricist and singer by profession and close to Bhullar and Jassi.

Sohal was absconding from the day two ASIs of Jagroan police were killed by Jaipal Singh and Jaspreet Jassi. Harbir disclosed during the initial investigation that Jaipal had bought a large sum of property in the name of Harbir and his relatives with the cash he accumulated by committing major robberies like Banur cash van of 2017 (Rs 1.33 crore), 30 kg gold loot at IIFL, Company of Ludhiana in 2020 and various others.

Police parties have been dispatched to various places to arrest the other accused.