Mohali: People ignore norms as one dies of Covid

With the rise in the number of COVID-19 cases in the last few days, the people are still roaming without masks and not following the guidelines. The district administration has failed to keep a check on the people roaming without masks and violating the guidelines at the city markets.

Dr Daler Singh Multani, who retired as the Civil Surgeon, said that in the last two to three months, people had become lax and were not following the COVID-19 guidelines.

“The administration must not lower the guard. There is an increase in the number of cases in the last few days and the health department must issue challans against the violators,” Dr Multani said.

Dr Multani said that even in the shops, people were entering without masks and putting other people at risk.

Commenting on the slow pace of vaccination, Dr. Multani said that the health department must create more awareness among the people, especially living in the slum areas, to take the vaccine shots.

Deputy Commissioner Isha Kalia had ordered issuing challans for not wearing masks and violating the guidelines like taking vaccine shots.

District reports 1 death, 53 new cases

One more death was reported in the district due to Covid-19, taking the total number of deaths to 1,075.

As many as 53 positive cases were also reported in the district, taking the total number of cases fo 69,244. The district now has 164 active cases.There is a surge in the number of cases in the last one week.