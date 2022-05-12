Mohali: Panic after men open fire in air in posh Mohali society, one booked

A group of men allegedly opened fire in the air at Mohali’s posh JLPL Falcon View residential society on Thursday causing panic in the area and prompting a police team to rush to investigate.

Police said the incident took place early on Thursday morning at Sector 66-A’s JLPL Falcon View society, which has been developed by a company owned by Mohali MLA, Kulwant Singh. No one was injured in the incident, which allegedly took place between 5 am and 6 am.

Residents Welfare Association president, Group Captain (retd) Kuldeep Singh, told The Indian Express that the incident took place when five to six people who stayed as tenants at flat number 1004 in the F block of the society were partying.

He added that residents heard multiple shots being fired in the air between 5 am to 6 am, following which panic spread in the area and the police were called.

“The police arrived at the scene and rounded up four men and took them to the police station. Two of the flat occupants managed to flee before the arrival of the police. Some spent bullet shells have been recovered from teh flat,” Singh claimed.

He further added that the RWA shall soon bring a resolution regarding the kind of tenants who get access to flats in the society, so that such incidents do not repeat in the future.

Investigators said that a probe in the matter had been launched, while adding that two of teh detained suspects had been identified as Ravinder and Sumit.

“There was a party going on and the men fired in the air for fun. All the suspects are employees of an IT company and are tenants in a flat owned by a Ludhiana resident,” the officials said.

Deputy Superintendent of Police-City (II), Sukhjeet Singh Virk, said that during initial investigation it had come to light that four people — Sumit Kumar, Sagar, Nasib and Ravinder Singh — were staying in a flat in Falcon View. On Wednesday, Virk said, they had gone to attend the marriage of Sagar’s cousin and had also taken one of their friends — identified as Happy — with them.

“After returning from attending the wedding, Happy allegedly fired four shots in the air from his licenced double barrel gun, spreading panic among the residents,” Virk said.

The deputy SP added that Happy currently was on the run and a case under relevant sections of the Arms Act had been registered against him at Sohana police station.