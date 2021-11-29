Mohali: Panchayat secy among 2 booked for forging signature of a dead man

Sohana police have booked a panchayat secretary and a panchayat member for allegedly forging signature on a cheque of a shamlat land ( village common land). The accused have not been arrested yet.

According to the complainant, Surinder Kaur, a resident of Dhelpur village, panchayat secretary, Kulwinder Singh and panchayat member, Onkar Singh, had forged the signatures of another panchayat member Gian Singh, who had recently passed away. The accused used Gian Singh’s signature on a cheque worth Rs. 1.21 lakh.

“The cheque was related to the lease of a shamlat land. The accused had forged the signature with a purpose to misuse it,” the complainant said.

Police booked both Kulwinder Singh and Onkar Singh under various sections of the IPC.