Mohali: One killed after under-construction bridge collapses at private university

A man was killed and at least six labourers sustained injuries after an under-construction bridge at a private university in Punjab’s Mohali collapsed, the police said Sunday.

🗞️ Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access the best Election reporting and analysis 🗞️

According to the police, the incident took place at the Plaksha University in Sector 101 late on Saturday. The bridge, which was being built to connect two buildings at the university, collapsed while the work to lay the premix was going on, they added.

Honey alias Chinnu, a resident of Jhanjeri village who was supervising the work, was killed in the accident and at least six labourers were also injured.

Police officials said that they have informed the family members of the deceased and launched a probe into the accident. No university official was available for comments.