Mohali: Minor found dead in field, police arrest ‘friend’

A minor, who had gone missing on Wednesday, was found dead in a sugarcane field near Khijrabad village on Thursday, with police arresting a friend of the minor.

According to details, the victim had gone to celebrate her birthday with her friend on Wednesday and had failed to return home after. Police said that the victim’s friend, with whom she was last spotted, had been arrested.

As per details, the victim is a senior secondary student. The family members of the girl had lodged a complaint with Kurali police on Wednesday after she had gone missing.

Police claimed that the arrested man during interrogation so far has stated that he allegedly raped the minor, before killing her and dumping her body in the field. The body has been autopsy.